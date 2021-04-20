A group that has been supplying COVID-19 testing at a local church will have vaccines against the virus available this week at Longview High School and will continue to offer them afterward.
All American Vaccine has 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and Wednesday, according to the company’s CEO Rayaan Akbar.
Longview ISD on Monday announced it was partnering with the company and with St. Mary’s Catholic Church to offer free COVID-19 vaccines to students ages 16 and up.
“These would be offered to Longview ISD students age 16 and up who wish to take the vaccine, free of charge, and totally voluntary,” Wilcox said in a statement on the district’s website. “This is also open to the extended families of our students, provided they are over the age of 16-years-old.”
Akbar, however, said access to the vaccines is not limited to students and their families and that the clinic is not a partnership with the church.
“It’s open to everybody,” he said. “We recommend that a lot of people come and get vaccinated. It’s at the gym, so it should be pretty easy to get there.”
Akbar said All American Vaccines needs to use the 1,000 doses of the vaccine this week. The company has another 1,000 doses available if needed, and he said they would be getting about 800 doses per week.
Akbar said people who are vaccinated will be scheduled for their second dose at the time of their first shot.
Those who would like to get a vaccine are encouraged to sign up at allamericanvaccine.com, but Akbar said walk-ins are welcome.
All American Vaccine is a part of the company that has been providing COVID-19 testing “for about six months now” at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Akbar said.
Following the clinic at Longview High School, COVID-19 vaccines will be available at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, he said.
The COVID-19 vaccine hub at the Longview Fairgrounds is also still taking appointments. On Monday, the registration website, vaccinate.christushealth.org , showed appointments for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine available for May 1.