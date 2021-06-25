The Crisman School in Longview is set to reopen in the fall after a drop in enrollment and a leadership change forced its mid-school year closure in October.
The campus closed because a drop in enrollment led to too little money coming in to fund the nonprofit school, which relies solely on tuition for income.
New Executive Director Jasmon Mauldin said since the school closed down with no money, there still is no funding. It is in need of donations and help making repairs. Since the building has not been used since October, she said there are leaks and the flooring needs to be updated.
"The school has been closed for months, so it needs just general clean up," she said. "We need help pulling up carpet, donations. We want an open and inviting entryway, just simple renovations and cleaning."
Donations can be made using the apps Venmo, Cash App or PayPal all with the username @loveonpurposemission, Mauldin said.
Mauldin said her uncle and brother attended the Crisman School. When she heard it had to close, she knew she had to step up.
Mauldin was an educator for 15 years in Longview and Gladewater ISDs.
"That’s kind of how I came out about it, just asking questions when I found out it closed," Mauldin said. "We had students going without their modifications and education since it shut down. A lot of them had to do private tutoring that they had to pay for. It left a lot of our parents and kids with no options. They need the interventions, modifications and small group instruction."
The school serves students in prekindergarten through eighth grade who need special education services, board member Latricia Malone said in October. Some of those needs could be attention deficit disorder, dyslexia or autism.
Malone said she has noticed parents in Facebook groups looking for options for their children with special needs since the school closed.
"We want to put that out there for families and the community to know," she said. "Anything would help us because at this point they left no money in the account. The funds are mostly coming from me, family, some of the board, some people that truly love Crisman and the children there."
Crisman celebrated its golden anniversary in 2019. The school was founded in 1969 by Jo Nan Johnson as The Windmere School, and the campus within Winterfield United Methodist Church moved to its home on Eastman Road in 1983.
The 9-acre campus and building were donations of board member O. Wayne Crisman, who became the namesake of Crisman Preparatory School, which was officially renamed The Crisman School.