Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced recently that classrooms could decrease the space between students’ desks, leaders at Longview-area schools say they have no plans to change their protocols.
White Oak ISD Superintendent Brian Gray said the new guidelines on COVID-19 mitigation do provide flexibility, however.
Students can safely sit 3 feet apart as long as they wear masks but should be kept the usual 6 feet away from one another at sporting events, assemblies, lunch or chorus practice, the CDC said Friday.
“We will do our best to keep kids separated just like we have been doing, as that is how our classrooms are set up,” he said. “But, the reduction to 3 feet does give us some wiggle room in specific areas.”
At Monday night’s board meeting, Longview ISD Assistant Superintendent Dennis Williams said the district plans to keep its COVID-19 rules in place through the end of the school year.
Pine Tree ISD spokeswoman Mary Whitton also said there are no plans to change the district’s virus-related protocols.
Students at Spring Hill ISD are eating lunch in their classrooms because of COVID-19, and since the CDC still recommends 6 feet of distance when a mask cannot be worn, the district will keep desks as they are, spokeswoman Sarah Robinson said.
The CDC continues to recommend that 6 feet of distancing in certain situations.
The first is between adults (teachers and staff), and between adults and students, at all times in school buildings. According to the CDC, several studies have found that COVID-19 transmission between staff is more common than transmission between students and staff, and among students, in schools.
As Robinson said, the CDC recommends 6 feet of distance when masks cannot be worn, such as when eating.
It also recommends 6 feet of distance “during activities when increased exhalation occurs, such as singing, shouting, band, or sports and exercise. Move these activities outdoors or to large, well-ventilated space, when possible.”
Additionally, 6 feet of distance still is recommended in common areas such as school lobbies and auditoriums.