Although COVID-19 precautions will be in place, Longview-area school officials said STAAR testing will have few differences compared with past years.
The first tests, writing and English, will be implemented April 6. Other testing will begin in May.
Spring Hill ISD interim Superintendent Penny Fleet said one of the biggest changes is the Texas Education Agency will not issue A-F accountability ratings.
“We will be carrying out the testing program as we have in years past,” she said. “We do have on our minds that this year and next year are transition years to an online testing program. By 2022, if things don’t change, we will be all online for testing.”
Some tests on some Spring Hill campuses will be given online this spring to test the system, she said.
Schools will continue to follow safety protocols for testing, said White Oak ISD Assistant Superintendent Mitzi Neely. Those include social distancing, face coverings and other safety procedures first implemented earlier this school year.
“Our remote learners will have their scheduled day and time (to come to campuses), and we have made accommodations where they have a safe environment to test in,” Neely said.
Those students and families are working with campus principals to make arrangements, she said.
“Campus coordinators and principals are communicating our schedule and expectations and what those days will look like, “Neely said. “We are all communicating with the campus principals. Our principals are always in communication with our parents.”
Pine Tree ISD Director of Assessment and Accountability Debbie Terry said the state is allowing a longer window for make-up testing in case a student has to be in quarantine during the scheduled testing time.
Students who are learning remotely who will come to campuses to test are making plans with the school based on their needs, she said.
“We don’t have very many that are still virtual — most are back in person now,” Terry said. “It won’t be a large number that we will be bringing in.”
Virtual learners in elementary and middle school whose parents do not want them to take the test on campus can technically remain at home.
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath previously told the Texas Tribune it’s logistically impossible to allow children to take the exams remotely, but parents of virtual learners who don’t believe in-person testing is safe can keep their children home.
“It’s not opting out of the STAAR test. It’s opting for remote education,” Morath said.
Few students are remote learners in East Texas schools. In December, Spring Hill ISD decided to end virtual learning after Christmas holiday break, while Longview ISD does not offer it for some grades. Most districts do not allow students to switch from remote to in-person during a grading period.
If a student is going to campus, he or she will have to take the test but will be spaced out from classmates in testing rooms for COVID-19 safety.