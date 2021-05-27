A divided Longview ISD board approved a new sanitization system Wednesday for the East Texas Montessori Prep Academy.
Trustees Dr. Samir Germanwala and Brett Miller opposed the move.
The system from Harvey Innovative Solutions is called CIMR and has a cost of $267,605.
According to information presented to the board, the system has an estimated operational life of three years and will be paid for from the district’s fund balance. The purchase, however, could be covered through a federal grant.
The system will be installed before the 2021-22 school year begins.
At a February board meeting, Harvest Innovative Solutions President John Follis said the technology works with the building’s air conditioning system to filter moisture from the air and sanitize it with hydrogen peroxide.
“I just kind of want to get some more information. This is not something that’s in hospital systems,” Germanwala said before the board’s vote. “I was just curious as to what was the reason we are considering approval of this.”
He said his biggest concern is the lack of data and seeing more information on the technology.
Miller had similar concerns.
“I looked at it and asked myself, ‘Is it necessary given the downward trend (in COVID-19 cases) we’ve had in the community and district?’ “ he said. “I just have concerns of if it’s necessary and making sure it’s effective and safe.”
Beyond the data, Miller said he would want to use a system that has approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“At the end of the day, you’re talking about putting something in the air the kids and staff will breathe all day long,” Miller said. “I would assume a good bit of them would object or not agree with it.”
He suggested that before the board vote, the district should distribute a survey because he doesn’t want to see parents pull students out of the school because of safety concerns.
Superintendent James Wilcox said the district was approached months ago by the company. He also said the district wants to install the air sanitization system initially at the Montessori campus only and not districtwide.
Assistant Superintendent Wayne Guidry said the Texas Education Agency is encouraging schools to look at air quality in terms of student safety.
“I think every district that’s trying to improve air quality, we’re all taking risks,” he said.
Trustee Michael Tubb said he has had children at the Montessori campus, and they always get what he said doctors call “daycare crud” that affects a large number of kids.
“My gut, my initial opinion is for it because I like being proactive instead of reactive,” he said. “Sometimes you have to take a chance.”
Germanwala said he wasn’t comfortable with what was presented and needed more information.
In order for the item to be tabled, Place 6 Trustee Ted Beard said whomever made the original motion to consider it needed to rescind the motion so there could be a motion to table.
Tubb did not rescind his motion, and the item passed with Germanwala and Miller voting against it.
Miller said he is asking administration to make sure any parent with students signed up to attend the campus be notified about the new air system.
Wilcox said he will bring more information to the board at future meetings.
Also Wednesday, the board approved partnering with Ideal Impact, a Grapevine company, to install a districtwide HVAC monitoring system to enhance energy efficiency at a cost of $1.99 million.
The system is expected to produce $600,000 in annual savings and pay for itself within four years, according to information presented to the board.
The cost will come from the district’s fund balance and could be paid for through a federal grant.