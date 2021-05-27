When valedictorians and salutatorians at Hallsville and Harmony high school give their addresses at Friday’s graduation ceremonies, attendees might believe they’re seeing double.
At Hallsville High School, Jiasen Zhang is graduating at the top of his class, while his twin brother, Jiamiao Zhang, is the salutatorian. Their sister and triplet, Jiarui Zhang, also is in the top 10% of the class.
The Harmony High School valedictorian is Breanna Chavez, and her twin sister, Bailee, is salutatorian.
The Zhang triplets have went to Hallsville and Longview schools for most of their education but spent a year at an international school in China while their father was there for work.
“It was interesting,” Jiamiao said of China. “It was cool because all the students had a laptop because there was a lot of online work. It was an interesting experience because it was way different, like the atmosphere. They had a lot of interesting designs for the school.”
All of the triplets are involved in UIL academics, National Honor Society and band. Although their activities are similar, they said they didn’t see class rank as a contest.
“I’m just really thankful there’s people around me that can support me,” Jairui said. “Sometimes you don’t have someone.”
For the Chavez twins, the experience was similar. Both are in cheerleading, student council, National Honor Society, FFA and Fellowship of Student Athletes.
Bailee said she and her sister push each other to be better so they both reach their full potential.
“It’s actually been a really cool experience,” she said. “People tell us we’ll have to go our separate ways, but it’s like always having a teammate. We push each other. I wouldn’t be where I am today without her.”
Breanna said they just both wanted to be at the top of the class but never felt competitive.
Both girls plan to attend Texas A&M University in the fall and study nutrition.
For Bailee, her passion for nutrition stems from her experience with an eating disorder that started in eighth grade. She said she has since overcome it but wants to help people understand how food fuels the body.
Breanna said she hopes to become a dietitian and her goal is to help people live happy and healthy lives.
The Zhang brothers, Jaisen and Jiamiao, plan to attend the University of Texas at Austin. Jiamiao will study electrical engineering, while Jaisen will study computer electrical engineering.
“For awhile now, I’ve wanted to help program and design robots that would operate in extreme environments,” Jiasen said. “I’ve thought about, like, firefighters and stuff and as of right now, people still have to save others in fires. That’s an honorable line of work, but it’s also a dangerous line of work, and I feel like if you can get a controllable robot that can enter extreme environments, for people feel like that would be an interesting next step.”
Jiarui, however, plans to attend the University of Texas at Dallas and study accounting.
“I think once I got an accounting job, I’d want to develop more skills, more hobbies I like, like playing the piano or music or art,” she said. “I’ve been learning (the piano) for a long time, but I didn’t have a teacher for a few years now, so I’ve been playing it as a hobby. I just play what I enjoy.”
The Chavez girls are first-generation college students, and their parents have supported them in their education.
“Our parents met in high school, and my mom had us when she was 17,” Breanna said. “So, a lot of people would say we aren’t destined for success, which was not what happened. They’ve been there for us the whole way, and they’re very protective. They support us, but they don’t really push us. It’s our choice to do what we do. I’m grateful for what they do for us.”