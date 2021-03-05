Dedrick Weathersby remembers competing in UIL events — and the nerves that went along with it.
The Longview native, who now is a professional actor and singer living in San Francisco, visited several LISD campuses Friday, talking to students about his career and offering inspiration. He said he last came home two years ago.
He also judged UIL events at Judson STEAM Academy and helped prepare students competing in oral reading.
"It brought back so many memories of prepping, the nerves inside of me, and it was so great to just calm the contestant down and tell them, 'Hey, just calm down, I’ve been there,' " he said. "And it was like the atmosphere just changed, and they were like, 'Oh, he really understands.' "
Weathersby, who also is an author, said being back in Longview "feels good."
"This has been a dream of mine, and of course me being on break from being on tour and not being off for over a year, I said, 'You know what? Let me utilize my time wisely and go back,' " he said.
From Judson, he went to Bramlette STEAM Academy and then to Foster Middle School to visit with students.
Weathersby's old elementary campus, Pinewood Park, no longer is a school, and he attended the old Foster on Green Street, so there were a lot of changes to take in.
"I love the architecture," he said of the newer campuses. "I love it because, when your school looks good you’re able to operate and perform better. Of course they try to give you that cookie cutter imagery, but no one school is the better than yours. The uniformity, I love it."
At Bramlette, Weathersby talked to the students about dreaming big and accomplishing their goals.
"Their energy is very genuine," he said. "It feels good when kids welcome you with open arms and energy."
Weathersby said he noticed students were receptive to his message, which he said is one of hope.
"I definitely tell them to continue chasing dreams, and never give up on yourself and the bigger the better. The bigger your dreams the better, and never put limitations on yourself," he said. "Look at me, I came from Longview, Texas. If I can do it, you definitely can."