At least three principals appear to no longer be with East Texas Advanced Academies, a charter school district operating within Longview ISD.
Their departures or reassignments followed the resignation a little more than a week ago of Dr. Cynthia Wise, the charter school's CEO. Little has been said that would shed light on why she left the charter school, which consists of East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary, Bramlette STEAM Academy, J.L. Everhart Elementary and Forest Park Magnet School. The News-Journal has requested records that might reveal more about what happened and why.
An "amicable separation agreement" between Wise and ETAA showed she would receive a $350,000 lump sum payment, or the equivalent of two years of her salary. Wise had been head of the charter schools since East Texas Advanced Academies was created in 2019.
An ETAA board meeting that had been scheduled for Thursday evening was moved to 6 p.m. Monday at Forest Park Middle School because of a lack of a quorum of board members. The agenda included the appointment of an interim CEO, which is now expected to take place Monday.
In the meantime, LISD Superintendent James Wilcox was reported to have announced at least one of the principal changes that took place a week ago. He announced that Lawrence Hines, an assistant principal at Forest Park Middle School, would be the interim principal. The campus website lists Wise as the principal, but Wilbert Andrew had been named principal there before the start of the 2019-20 school year.
An agenda item listed for Monday's meeting says the ETAA board would consider removing four people's names from bank account and debit and credit card authorizations: Wise; Andrews; Josh Wortham, who is listed as principal on the Ware East Texas Montessori Academy's website; and Cassandra James, who is listed as principal at J.L. Everhart Elementary on the ETAA website.
Since Wilcox appears to have made one of the principal reassignments, the News-Journal requested information about the principal changes from LISD officials Monday. No information had been provided by Thursday evening.