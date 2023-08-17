East Texas Advanced Academies, a charter school system that operates within Longview ISD, has selected an interim CEO following the death of Longview High School Principal James Brewer.
Brian Ziemer already had been working for ETAA as the deputy of operations and financial services. He was named Tuesday evening to replace Brewer as interim CEO, a role Brewer had been serving in for more than a year following the resignation of former CEO Cynthia Wise.
Board President Jud Murray joined with fellow board members LaDarian Brown and Selwyn Willis to unanimously vote to hire Ziemer and to approve a $500 a month automobile allowance for him.
Murray said there's no plan at this time for hiring a permanent CEO.
"Right now, the subject is so new. We're glad to have Brian take over and stabilize this situation after the loss of Mr. Brewer," Murray said.
Brewer, who was preparing to begin his 17th year at the high school, died this past month after experiencing a sudden cardiac event, according to Longview ISD.
Ziemer has his superintendent certification, Murray said.
The board also voted Tuesday to join with Longview ISD in making a $250,000 payment to the family of an 11th special education child claiming to be have been abused by former employees at J.L. Everhart Elementary School.