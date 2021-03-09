LaDarian Brown, A Longview police officer and minister, is the latest addition to the East Texas Advanced Academies board after its members unanimously approved him at Tuesday’s meeting.
ETAA is the nonprofit organization operating East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary School, Bramlette STEAM Academy, JL Everhart Elementary School and Forest Park Middle School as Senate Bill 1882 charter campuses. SB 1882 is legislation that gives financial incentive to schools that allow partners to operate campuses as charter schools. All Longview ISD schools are SB 1882 charters.
Brown is senior pastor at Parkview Baptist Church and also is president of the Longview Area Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance.
He also is a police officer, serving as a police area representative for a South Longview neighborhood.
Brown is a Longview native and a Longview High School graduate.
“I’m honored. I consider this a privilege to be able to serve in such a capacity as a board member at ETAA,” Brown said. “I think that what the program is has been really good, I’m just glad we are going to have a board that represents the student body. It kind of gave me some optimism that they are looking for a board to represent the student body.”
Board member Selwyn Willis said he is looking forward to working with Brown, and the board is well aware of his qualities.
Board member Jud Murray had similar comments.
“Rev. Brown is a well-known figure in town, getting more well known all the time, and we’re glad to have him on board” Murray said.
Brown is the fifth ETAA board member. Other members are President Alan Amos and Ava Welge, who was appointed in February.
During Tuesday's CEO report, Cynthia Wise updated the board on summer school plans. She said the network is working on a summer school plan it can present to the district so it can arrange for transportation, food services and maintenance.
“This is our way of addressing the achievement gap and enrichment,” Wise said. “We have a significant number of students where they need to be, and we are very fortunate.”
She said schools will start with teacher recommendations when it comes to summer school attendance. Once those who need the extra help are identified, ETAA officials will look at numbers and see how many students can come for enrichment programs.
The board also approved a $44,000 purchase for furniture at Forest Park. Wise said the furniture is not like typical classroom furniture.
She said there are different types of seats for students who need to move around more, such as those with ADHD, or desks that students can stand and work at. With this purchase, all classrooms will have these types of accommodations.