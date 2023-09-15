East Texas public education officials and advocates discussed public school funding, charter school regulation and proposed education savings account programs during a Thursday meeting in Longview.
During the Texas Public Schools Post 88th Legislative Session Summit at the Hilton Garden Inn, officials examined how this year’s legislative session affected public schools and what legislators might address if a third special session is called in October.
Among the main topics of conversation was the state’s nearly $33 billion budget surplus. East Texas education leaders said state lawmakers did a disservice to the state’s students by not investing that money in public schools.
“All they want to talk about is what’s good for private schools and their donors,” said Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox.
School funding
Texas lawmakers this year proposed almost $4 billion in new funding for public schools. However, that funding didn’t happen.
House Bill 100, which would have allocated that money, also included nearly $500 million for education savings accounts. Those are better known as vouchers, a school choice program that Gov. Greg Abbott has hailed as a top priority, the Texas Tribune reported.
Under the voucher program, parents could receive from the state up to $8,000 per student to put their child in private education.
Lawmakers failed to reach an agreement on the voucher program by a legislative deadline, so the bill died, the Tribune reported.
Although the bill’s failure meant school districts wouldn’t receive additional revenue, education officials were glad the voucher program wasn’t implemented, said Amy Ma, financial services director of MoakCasey, a Texas school finance and lobbying firm.
However, if a third special session is called, the tenets of HB 100 could be back on the table. While proposed new funding for schools could rise to as much as $7 billion, the same $500 million for a voucher program likely will be discussed as well, Ma said.
Any new funding probably would be available in the 2024-25 school year, Ma said.
Charter schools
Keven Ellis, State Board of Education chairman, said the board has vetoed several applications for new charter schools in recent years.
The state’s more than 700 charter schools have nearly 300,000 students, according to the Texas Public Charter Schools Association. Charter schools have expanded in metropolitan areas in recent years, but they’re not as common in rural areas such as East Texas, Ellis said.
Charter school proponents say the schools give students greater educational opportunities, while some public school supporters say they exclude certain types of students.
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath holds most authority over charter schools, Ellis said. The commissioner grants new charter school applications, though the state board has the ability to veto them.
Once an application is approved and a school is operating, the board cannot revoke the school’s application, even if it is underperforming. That's the commissioner's role. Charter schools can expand without the board’s approval.
“Once we light that candle on the state board of a new charter, it’s gone. We have no brakes on that thing,” Ellis said. “I think we could probably more responsibly look at approving a new charter if we knew that we had some reins — some brakes, however you want to say it — three years down the road when they want to come for expansion.”
A piece of legislation proposed during the regular session would have put stricter limitations on the board’s ability to veto applications in the first place. House Bill 2890 would have required the State Board of Education to have a two-thirds supermajority for a veto, Ellis said. The bill failed, so the 15-member board’s existing 50% threshold remains in effect.
Ellis said the board tried to negotiate a deal with lawmakers to give the board authority over charter school expansion, but it fell through.
Vouchers
Area education officials Thursday expressed opposition to vouchers, saying they would funnel needed money away from public schools.
Lamond Dean, superintendent of Chapel Hill ISD, said 81% of the students in his district are impoverished. Vouchers wouldn’t cover the full cost for a student to attend a private school.
“You give them that voucher, that’s fine. You can give it to them,” Dean said. “They can’t take it anywhere. So what are they going to do? They’re going to take that money, and they’re going to go home, and they’re going to do home school. And that’s what’s going to happen to your children.”
Jason Marshall, superintendent of Palestine ISD, said a state voucher program would result in some students winding up on the street. He compared the situation to what education officials saw during the coronavirus pandemic, when students were sent home for virtual learning.
“If I go to the Longview hospital, the Palestine hospital, Baylor hospital, does anybody know where that nurse went to elementary, intermediate, junior high or high school?” Marshall said. “Do we not want that nurse or doctor to have the greatest education the state of Texas can provide? Because we don’t know where the nurse came from. And I want the nurse to have had the greatest education in the world, not some online education they got because of a voucher.”
Dean encouraged fellow superintendents to tell their communities about the good things happening at their schools so they can gain more community support.
The Rev. Charles Johnson, founder of the pro-public education Pastors for Texas Children organization, said voucher programs promote segregation based on income.
“(Abbott) is pushing now taking our limited funds and diverting them to underwrite these Christian nationalist, white supremacist academies. That’s essentially what they are,” Johnson said. “It’s wrong. It’s sinful, and for him to do it in the name of Jesus is an outrage.”