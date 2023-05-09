Voters in Marshall and Carthage ISDs have approved bond measures that will fund numerous campus and district renovations and additions.
Marshall ISD's $41.9 million bond package passed with 1,366 votes for and 701 votes against.
The bond will be used for planned renovations to Marshall High School, which has not been renovated in any meaningful way for decades, according to the district.
“The passage means the district can now proceed with its plan to expand Marshall High School to meet the needs of students and the community," Marshall ISD wrote on Facebook. "The bond approval carries no increase in the district tax rate for residents."
The renovations planned for the high school include removal of unused lockers to create more open and communal space for students as well as the addition of an auxiliary gym to give the school's cheer team, color guard and Mavettes a place to practice.
The bond also will fund a new CTE garage space on the campus.
Meanwhile, Carthage ISD voters OK'd a $39.25 million bond that is broken into three propositions.
“On behalf of the Carthage ISD Board of Trustees, staff, and students, we want to thank our taxpayers and community for the overwhelming support in passing this bond election,” Carthage ISD Superintendent Jarrod Bitter said. “As we continue our work to provide every student with a quality education and an exceptional experience, we are excited about the opportunities that this bond package will provide.”
Proposition A, which received for 600 votes for and 95 votes against, is for $23.5 million in renovations and maintenance projects. About $14.5 million of that is for updates at Baker-Koonce Intermediate School.
Proposition B, which got 596 votes for and 98 votes against, is for $13.5 million, $11.9 million of which would be for Phase 2 of the baseball-softball complex property.
Phase 1, which is under construction, includes the turf fields, dugouts and parking. Phase 2 would include grandstands, pressbox, covered seating, locker rooms, coaches offices, training rooms, practice areas, concessions and restrooms.
The rest of Proposition B includes funds for turf and track replacement at Bulldog Stadium, which Bitter said part of the district’s regularly scheduled maintenance in the lifespan of those two items.
Proposition C, which received 608 votes for and 87 votes against, is $2.25 million for technology needs.