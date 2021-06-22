Governor Greg Abbott in May issued an order that said beginning June 5 schools could no longer require masks to be worn on campuses. With that in mind, schools are also planning to lift other requirements enacted in a response to the pandemic.
Longview ISD Assistant Superintendent of Administrative and Pupil Services Dennis Williams said in a written statement the district plans for masks and vaccines to be optional for the 2021-22 school year.
“Of course, like with everything else concerning this pandemic, our administration will continue to reevaluate the state of the district on a daily basis, and any information released is subject to change," he said. "Longview ISD will continue to follow the guidelines and recommendations set by federal, state and local authorities. We encourage our families, staff and students to continue to follow the CDC guidelines.”
In Pine Tree ISD, Superintendent Steve Clugston said there will be no vaccine or mask requirement at the schools in the fall.
The district still tried to provide opportunities for those who wish to be vaccinated to do so, he said. Visitors also will be allowed on campuses again.
"We’ll keep the cleaning procedures and fogging the rooms, a lot of those things I think helped keep a lot of things at bay other than COVID," Clugston said. "Those are kind of second nature to the kids now. Those we’ll maintain."
Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Penny Fleet said schools still are waiting on guidance from the Texas Education Agency. If the governor's order on masks remains the same, masks will remain optional on campus.
She also said the district hopes to allow visitors on campus again and will not require vaccines. The district, however, is making information on accessing the vaccine available to staff in case they want it.
Additionally, there is no plan to offer any virtual instruction aside from some high school courses that were online before the pandemic.
Private schools have a bit more flexibility in requirements for now, since the governor's order does not apply to them. However, orders TEA gave at the beginning of the pandemic applied to private schools and could again.
St. Mary's Catholic School Principal Darbie Safford said in a written statement the school plans to open campus again to allow visitors, volunteers and fans at games.
But unlike other schools, faculty and staff will be asked to show proof of vaccination in August, she said. Those who are fully vaccinated will not need to wear a mask.
"Signs will be posted for volunteers and visitors, indicating that individuals who are not fully vaccinated will need to wear masks while on campus," she said. "Volunteer or visitors who have vaccinations will not need to wear masks."
As far as students wearing masks, Safford said the school is waiting on CDC, TEA and the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops Education Department guidance before deciding.
Trinity School of Texas Head of School Doug Stump said in a written statement masks are optional for all students starting with the school's summer programs.
"We plan to have our full slate of activities for all students," he said. "Our campus will also reopen to parents and visitors."
Similar to St. Mary's, Stump said visitors who have been vaccinated can visit without masks. He said most of the faculty have been vaccinated and students will not be required to get the vaccine.
"We will continue to practice good self-care and hygiene habits including hand-washing and hand sanitizer," he said. "But students will not have temperature checks at the start of the school day."