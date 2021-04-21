A project is giving students in Spring Hill ISD's welding program practice in profiting from their hard work.
Students are selling a trailer they built with proceeds going back into the district's welding program.
Spring Hill Assistant Superintendent Adrian Knight said the welding teacher, Grant Mars, has helped bring a new perspective to the program.
"It’s not just about a career, but he’s also showing the students how this is a skill that can turn into a profitable hobby," Knight said. "Finding scrap metal and putting it together, finding low-cost or free materials to put them together and turn it into something usable or saleable. He's had a really good impact on the program."
The students recently completed a 5-foot by 10-foot bumper pull trailer with a tailgate, Knight said. The trailer is available for purchase for $1,400, and the money will go back into the program.
"For a lot of these students, this was the first project they ever got to work on, especially as a team," he said. "It was not an individual project. There were students every class period that got to work on that trailer and had a hand in it."
Knight said even some of the students in the eighth-grade welding program had a chance to help out.
"It was really neat to watch the students all throughout the day take part in the process," he said. "They got inspired and wanted to help out in some way. (Mars) really was able to engage all the students across the board."
Knight said the money hopefull will fund field trips to see programs at Kilgore College, Texas State Technical College in Marshall or businesses where students can see welding in action. It also could be used for scholarships.
The district is putting more resources into the program to help it grow, Knight said.
"Looking ahead, we’re doing some upgrading in our facility and updating the equipment we have available for students to work on," he said. "We will be offering some dual-credit welding courses in the fall with Kilgore college. We’ve had representatives from KC go through our shop area and provide some advice on approaches we can take to get some students some dual-credit hours, and we’ll be able to offer it here."
Adding those dual-credit courses will be a "tremendous benefit" to students who never thought about taking that route before because they wanted technical courses, Knight said.
"It might encourage them to do a college class and get college hours, and it might inspire them to pursue more courses in college and maybe some other courses down the road," he said.
Anyone interested in purchasing the trailer can contact Mars at gmars@shisd.net .