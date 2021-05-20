Penny Fleet has worked in every level of education — from the classroom to district administration — and now she's taken over the top role at Spring Hill ISD.
The board unanimously voted to officially name Fleet as the district's superintendent Thursday morning at a special meeting. Before she was selected as interim superintendent, Fleet was the assistant superintendent of curriculum and special programs.
Her contract is for three years with an annual salary of $165,000 plus a $1,500 technology stipend.
Former Superintendent Wayne Guidry's annual salary was $157,500 when he resigned in January. Guidry is now an assistant superintendent at Longview ISD.
"Spring Hill is a very special school community, and I’m honored to be selected as superintendent for the district," Fleet said. "I believe the words displayed at our primary school ring true — proud past, promising future. Spring Hill is rich is traditions and committed to excellence in education for all future Panthers. I’m looking forward to working in my new role providing outstanding support to our teachers, administrators and staff. I’m truly blessed to have the opportunity to serve at this great school district."
Board President John Borens said the board is extremely happy with Fleet.
"Early on in the interim process, it was clear that Penny possessed all the qualities we were looking for, and she has in-depth understanding of the staff, the community and our students," he said. "Our team of eight is complete with Penny, and Spring Hill has a bright future ahead with Mrs. Fleet as our superintendent."
Fleet is the only woman serving as the top leader at a Gregg County school district.
"I’m proud to be serving in this role, and I just hope the board felt as though they were choosing the best fit, whoever that might have been, the best fit for the district," Fleet said. "I’m happy and honored to be serving as a woman, but I’m just thankful that they feel like they’ve chosen the best fit for the school."
Borens also said it was clear from the beginning that Fleet was the best fit for the role.
"She meets what our vision is — proud past, promising future — because she had kids that went here, she’s been a leader here in the past, and now she’s the leader in the entire school," he said.
Fleet said she hopes to continue the rich traditions of the district and is looking forward to planning events that parents will be able to attend again.
"We have plans now to have more community involvement in our schools this next fall. Our parents are really looking forward to some opportunities to get back to some of the activities and involvement that they’re used to," she said.