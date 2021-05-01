Spring Hill ISD is one step closer to having a permanent new leader.
Interim Superintendent and former Assistant Superintendent Penny Fleet was named the lone finalist for the position at a Friday board meeting.
“Her years of experience and her knowledge from serving at every level of education will prove to be a valuable asset in leading the district,” board President Mark White said in a statement. “Upon being named interim superintendent, she provided strong leadership and stability at a time when the district needed it."
White also said the district was prepared to have a more extensive search.
"However, because her performance was at such a high level, we realized early on that we had something special in Mrs. Fleet," he said. "We believe she is the best person to lead Spring Hill. She has earned this.”
The state requires a 21-day required waiting period between when a finalist is named and officially appointed as superintendent.
After she is named the superintendent, Fleet will be the only female superintendent in Gregg County school districts. Her contract and salary are not yet available.
Fleet was named interim superintendent in January after former Superintendent Wayne Guidry submitted his resignation following the board not extending his contract.
Guidry was hired in March 2019 after former Superintendent Steve Snell left in November 2018 after being with the district four years.
Guidry was hired in February as the assistant superintendent of business, transportation and technology at Longview ISD.