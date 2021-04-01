Margaret Davis says she finds joy in serving public education, and the Texas Council for International Studies is giving her another year to do just that as the CEO of the nonprofit organization that runs six Longview ISD schools.
TCIS was established to improve International Baccalaureate education in Texas schools. This past year, it partnered with Longview ISD to operate six campuses as Senate Bill 1882 schools. SB 1882 is legislation that provides financial incentive to public schools that allow nonprofits to operate campuses as charter schools.
The organization operates New E. Williams Elementary School, Hudson PEP Elementary School, South Ward Elementary School, Judson STEAM Academy, Foster Middle School and Longview High School.
The TCIS board extended Davis' contract for another year after members met this week.
"I’m always grateful for this opportunity," she said. "It does bring personal joy to be able to continue to serve."
Davis has been CEO of TCIS since April 1, 2019, when the organization was founded. She said she plans to continue its main goal, which is student achievement.
"We want to support the schools as they serve the children," she said. "Every decision that we make is made through the lens of, 'How best can we serve the children in the schools that are involved in our partnership by providing excellent teachers, providing good leadership, providing resources, by providing experiences like the field trips and the things when we get through this era we want to expand?' The bottom line is, how can we help provide better schools for the children we serve?"
TCIS's partnerships with public schools — it also has an SB 1882 partnership with San Antonio ISD — help expand IB education for free versus making families pay tuition.
Davis grew up in El Paso and has worked in several school districts, including Longview ISD, in her 40-year career.
In her seven years at Longview ISD, Davis was supervisor of student assessment, principal at Forest Park Middle School and then worked to bring the IB program to the district.
"That’s when we brought the diploma program into the high school," she said. "That program has opened amazing doors for the kids coming out of that high school."
Some of those "doors" include students being accepted to prestigious universities, more scholarship money and students' acceptance into special programs.
She also taught middle school math in Dallas, fourth grade at Highland Park ISD, sixth-and seventh-grades at the private Hockaday School in Dallas and taught in Garland ISD. She later went back to Highland Park ISD as the district's math coordinator.
From there, she started at the Alcuin School, a private school in Dallas that offers Montessori and IB, as the director of the IB program. She later became its head of school and still volunteers there.
Davis said she loves her job with TCIS, and sometimes she even wants to go back into the classroom and do a sixth-grade math lesson when she is visiting a campus.
"I think I could do something besides education, but my passion is here," she said. "We go into the classroom and think, 'OK, we can change it a little bit and use inquiry. It will make it richer and better for those kids.'"