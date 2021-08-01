Former News-Journal staff reporter Kristen Barton has been named by Pine Tree ISD to the 2021 Media Honor Roll, a program sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards.
The Media Honor Roll recognizes media representatives statewide for fair and balanced reporting of news about public schools. Media from newspapers, radio and television stations and digital publications across the state were honored by local school districts.
Criteria for the district selection included the media representative’s efforts to get to know the superintendent, board president and the district’s mission and goals; report school news in a fair, accurate and balanced manner; give a high profile to positive news about schools; visit the schools; and maintain a policy of no surprises by sharing information with school officials.