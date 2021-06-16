Longtime Gilmer ISD Superintendent Rick Albritton has successfully changed the face of the district, leading the district through two bond packages that remodeled campuses. That work, among other accomplishments, has led him to being named the Region 7 Education Service Center superintendent of the year.
Albritton started working at Gilmer ISD in 2002. According to Region 7, both bond packages he helped pass exceeded $20 million in renovations in new construction. The 2018 bond measure funded a new high school, elementary school, field house and several renovation projects, including to the football stadium.
“Mr. Albritton knows the importance of building strong relationships," Gilmer ISD board President Mark Skinner said in a statement. "Teacher retention in Gilmer ISD has increased from 28% in 2002 to 92% in 2020 due to the collaborative culture that is Mr. Albritton’s top priority.”
Also according to Region 7, Albritton's implementation of several student learning resources has led to consistent testing results the past five years. Students are tested at various times throughout the school year so administrators, teachers, students and parents can track and measure growth.
Albritton will represent the region at the superintendent of the year ceremony sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards.
According to Region 7, candidates are chosen for their strong leadership skills, dedication to improving educational quality in their districts and commitment to public involvement in education.
Superintendents are nominated by their school board to the regional selection committee that chooses one to send to the state committee.
The state committee will review the regional winners in August and will announce the winner at the TASB conference in September.