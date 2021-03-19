Gladewater ISD Superintendent Sedric Clark has been selected for the Thompson Executive Leadership Institute in Austin.
He was awarded an academic scholarship to attend the 28th annual Superintendent Academy sponsored jointly by the Thompson Executive Leadership Institute and Region 13 Education Service Center.
According to a statement from the academy, the academy is a nationally known advanced leadership development program for school superintendents from Texas and surrounding states.
Clark said he is one of 25 superintendents from Texas chosen for the program.
“I’m honored to be a part of the superintendent’s academy,” he said. “After the first session, I think it will be the best training that I’ve had for my current position.”
Clark also recently earned his doctorate in educational leadership from Louisiana Tech University.
The sessions for the academy started about two weeks ago. Clark said there are six sessions that began in February and will end in June. The sessions help expose leaders to different situations they will encounter as superintendents and teaches them to handle them.
According to the academy, Clark was nominated by his colleagues, met a set of rigorous screening criteria and was judged by the screening committee to have a leadership skill set that will add value to the discussions in a think tank of peers.
Clark and members of the school board also will be able to attend a “vision session” as part of the program.
The session is a three-day workshop in the spring for academy superintendents and their boards, according to the academy. They will be led through joint leadership training and planning activities applicable to their individual districts.
“These district leaders will also meet with superintendents and board members from similar-sized districts to share ideas for increasing student achievement and developing a vision for the future of their schools,” according to the academy.