A field trip grant for fifth-graders at Johnston-McQueen Elementary School will ensure that "every child will be impacted."
On Wednesday, Principal Christy Scott and teachers Rhonda Small and Monique Holleman were presented the John W. Harrison Jr. Academic Field Trip Grant by members of the Longview ISD Foundation.
Foundation Director Kay Ray explained the grant program started in 2018 as a way to honor former LISD Trustee John Harrison Jr. after he passed away.
"Mr. Harrison was such a supporter of the foundation," Ray said. "When he died a few years ago, he left money to the foundation in his will, and the only thing he asked was could something be named for him."
Around the same time, teachers approached the foundation about the need for academic field trips that would allow educators to take students places they may never otherwise get to go, Ray said. Ideally, teachers said they wanted a way to be able to relate what they were teaching to a real world experience, she said.
"So we named it for (Harrison)...and we've given away a little over $61,000 for 14 field trips since we began," she said.
Small and Holleman, science and math/science teachers, wrote the grant application together and said they were ecstatic when Ray told them they had received it. The pair cheered together Wednesday morning as soon as they heard the news.
They said they will use the grant for $4,752 to take the fifth-grade class to the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas.
Ninety Johnston-McQueen students will visit the Texas Instruments Engineering and Innovative Hall, the Discovering Life Hall, the Gems and Minerals Hall, the Dynamic Earth Hall, the Energy Hall, and the Life Now and Then Hall, according to Ray.
Holleman said the students were aware of the possibility of a trip but didn't know if it would actually happen.
"We told 'em they have to be really good," Holleman said with a laugh.
"Work hard, be good, be well behaved," Small said she told the students.
According to Holleman, fifth-graders at the campus haven't been on a field trip in several years, so the opportunity is an exciting venture.
"It's amazing because our children will have an opportunity that a lot of 'em would not otherwise have, and I think it's just fabulous," Small said. "I just got chills."
The grant stipulates that the field trips must be linked to what educators are teaching in the curriculum. Small said before writing the grant application, she and Holleman sat down and decided what demonstration the students would do if they visited the museum.
Additionally, the teachers had to show what they would be pre-teaching and post-teaching if the field trip was made available. After the trip, students also will work on a reflection piece in which they'll contemplate what they learned and experienced from the trip.
In the past, students from LISD schools that received a field trip grant have visited NASA Johnson Space Center, Sky Ranch, the state Capitol and more, Ray said.
The teachers at Johnston-McQueen received one of five grants awarded Wednesday. Others were: $909 to Judson Middle School; $2,224 to Ware East Texas Montessori Academy; $5,468 to J. L. Everhart Elementary School; and $6,383 to Foster Middle School.