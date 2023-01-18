The new Hallsville West Elementary School in Longview opened to the public this past week for community tours as the campus also welcomed its first students.
The district determined several years ago that a third campus was needed to alleviate overcrowding issues at Hallsville North and East elementary schools, officials previously said.
Construction on West Elementary, which is in began in early 2021 after voters approved a $55 million bond package in 2019. The 91,362-square-foot campus was built on East Loop 281 near the Page Road intersection in Longview at a cost of about $27 million.
Classrooms for pre-K, second language, kindergarten and first grade are downstairs, while classrooms for second, third, and fourth grades are upstairs. There are 735 students enrolled at Hallsville West Elementary.
Staff and students initially were planned to move in for the fall semester, but because of construction delays were instead housed in a temporary location on Waldron Ferry Road in Hallsville.