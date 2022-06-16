Henderson ISD Superintendent Thurston Lamb has been named the 2022 Regional Superintendent of the Year by the Region 7 Education Service Center.
Lamb became Henderson ISD superintendent in 2019.
“During his time with the district, Lamb has continued to build on the positive atmosphere, including the development and implementation of his Instructional Leadership Academy (ILA), a rigorous, one-year program designed for candidates to learn to develop and improve their leadership skills,” said Henderson ISD Trustee Harold Sentmore. “The program teaches participants how to develop relationships with peers, as well as supervisors, setting the foundation for success and leadership skill development in all areas.”
In addition to developing district staff, Lamb also makes it a priority to develop himself as a leader, according to Region 7.
During the past few years, Lamb has enrolled and completed three educational leadership academies: The Thompson Leadership Academy, SMU District Leadership Fellows, and The National Conference on Education presented by AASA. Each of these academies has allowed Lamb to collaborate with superintendents across the state and nation to share ideas that are effective and applicable to the world of education, according to Region 7.
Lamb will represent Region 7 in the annual Superintendent of the Year award program sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards.
The Superintendent of the Year award program has recognized exemplary superintendents for excellence and achievement in educational leadership since 1984, according to Region 7.
Candidates are chosen for their strong leadership skills, dedication to improving educational quality in their districts and commitment to public involvement in education. Superintendents from any of the state’s 1,026 local school districts are eligible for nomination by their school boards. Local nominees are submitted to a regional selection committee, which chooses one nominee to send to the state selection committee.
The State Selection Committee will interview all regional winners Aug. 26 and 27 and select five state finalists. The winner will be announced at the Texas Association of School Administrators/Texas Association of School Boards convention in September.