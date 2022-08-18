An event Wednesday evening at the Gregg County Historical Museum aimed to show local educators what resources are available among downtown Longview nonprofit organizations.
Jennifer White, education coordinator for the museum on North Fredonia Street, said she retired after 30 years of teaching, mostly in East Texas schools.
"In that time, I think I had been in (the historical museum) one time," she said. "It was kind of an afterthought. As education coordinator, I feel like my job is to reach out to educators and curriculum directors and anyone involved in teaching children to make them aware of the resources we have in downtown Longview — things I didn't know were here.
"So I'm just kind of leveraging my experience in teaching to reach out to the schools."
Wednesday's educators evening included representatives from Longview World of Wonders, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, the Main Street group and historical museum who visited with teachers to "let them know we're here, show them what we can do, what resources we can provide — anything to assist them in their classroom."
White said teachers from Longview as well as other area cities were invited, adding she had even been in contact with educators from as far away as Elysian Fields and Van.
She added that the historical museum plans to host an educator evening every time a new traveling exhibit opens.
"I think teachers kind of need a preview of what we have" at the museum, White said.