Most of Mia Bustamante’s extended family lives in Venezuela, so she says helping people in another country is special to her. That led her to be part of a fundraiser at Hudson PEP Elementary School to build a water well for a community in Uganda.
Students at the Longview ISD campus raised $20,000 to provide the well for people in the African nation. The water source serves a high school and a community of about 3,000 people, Principal Sue Wilson said.
It started when fifth-grade students read a book called “A Long Walk to Water.” The children learned about what people in other parts of the world experience to get clean water.
“I felt horrible,” said Mia, a fifth-grader. “This is something where we just turn a switch and we get unlimited water, and they just have this tiny pond that’s dirty. It’s not healthy. They can’t really drink from it, but they do anyways.”
English language arts teacher Regina Ward said after reading the book, the students started researching issues related to clean water access. That led students to wanting to do something to help.
Fifth-grader Cohen Hardison said when his classmates found out the book was a true story, they progressively became more upset while reading it.
“(It became) harder and harder to cope with the fact that they were under a whole lot of pain there and a whole lot of suffering,” Cohen said. “We’re over here treating water like a regular drink. They’re treating water like it’s something special, especially clean water. After we got through the book, we were all a bit angry ... We just wanted to help these people and were a bit saddened. We all just wanted to build that well, so that’s what pushed us to go get that well.”
The fundraiser started with selling socks and soap through a partnership with the organization We Help Two. Ward said students did not raise enough for a full well with that effort alone, so they started a penny war. Classes competed to bring change for the fundraiser.
“We weren’t sure how much we would be able to raise, so we thought, ‘Well, we’ll contribute to a well, we’ll build part of a well,’ “ Ward said. “But as we got started, PEPsters don’t do anything halfway — they go all the way. They decided they wanted to fund an entire well.”
Ward said she was taking suitcases full of coins to the bank.
“It gives you hope for the future,” she said. “When you see that these kids see a problem, and they don’t feel helpless, they say, ‘I’m a kid, and I can help make a difference’ and they did. They’re amazing. I love teaching here. They’re awesome. I don’t think there’s anything they can’t do.”