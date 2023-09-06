Editors note: This is the second in a series of stories detailing renovations and additions that would be funded by Longview ISD’s proposed November bond election. Read the first story in the series here.
In 2008, Longview ISD voters approved a bond proposal that saw the district replace most of the campuses in the district with new facilities, including all the elementary schools and middle schools.
Now, district officials say, it's time to begin replacing heating, air conditioning and ventilation units installed at that time because the equipment at those once brand new campuses is reaching the end of its life span.
"Those units are almost 13 years old now," said Mike Gibson, head of the district's maintenance department. The industry standard is that those units have a 13-15 year life cycle, he said. "Efficiency is such a big issue nowadays. Every time you can upgrade, they become more efficient because of the way they're building units now."
The district has called a Nov. 7 election to consider a total $359.7 million bond election that is divided into two propositions for voters to considers. Proposition A is for almost $292 million, which includes about $24.7 million for what the district describes as "life cycle replacement" of those HVAC units, and other similar work.
"It's becoming more costly to repair them than to replace them. When you throw in the efficiency of new units, that's another plus," Gibson said.
Those units are expensive to replace, he and Wayne Guidry, the district's assistant superintendent of business finance said. The district replaced 34 of the units at Clarence W. Bailey Elementary School — about half of the units at the campus — about a year ago at a cost of about $1.2 million.
The bond proposal includes funding to replace some of the units at the high school as well as work at Early Graduation High School.
Guidry previously has spoken about how the construction of all the new campuses following the 2008 bond election put the district in a position where it wasn't spending as much on maintenance as it would on older campuses. That allowed the district to invest more in teacher salaries and other education costs.
"Either way, the district is going to pay for these upgrades," he said of the HVAC replacement. "We as a community are deciding how we're going to pay for it. We can pay for it with bond money or maintenance and operation money."
By law, though, maintenance and operation money is the only part of a school district's funding that can be used to pay for salaries. Money to repay debt is part of a separate pool of money in a school budget that can only be used repay debt related to voter approved projects. A district's total tax rate includes a portion for maintenance and operations and a portion to repay debt through property tax revenues.
Following an expected vote of the board of trustees on Tuesday, the district's 2023-24 tax rate is decreasing from a total of $1.3276 per $100 valuation to $1.1422 per $100 valuation. That includes 66.92 cents for maintenance and operations and $47.30 cents for debt services. The district has estimated that the if the two propositions are approved on Nov. 7, the district's tax rate ultimately would increase less than a penny, but not right away.
"That's what I'm trying to educate the community on," Guidry said. The bond election is a decision that involves more than facilities renovations, new facilities and air conditioning units. "It's how we choose to spend money as a district."