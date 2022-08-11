Hugs were given, smiles were shared and a few tears were shed Thursday as students began classes for the year at Spring Hill Primary School.
Spring Hill ISD was the first district inside Longview and among the first in Gregg County to start the school year. Gladewater, Hallsville and White Oak ISDs also resumed classes on Thursday.
Longview ISD students return to classes on Monday along with students at Sabine ISD. St. Mary’s Catholic School starts the year on Tuesday followed by Pine Tree ISD on Wednesday and Trinity School of Texas on Aug. 18.
