For a district that prides itself on "building something special," the COVID-19 pandemic wasn't going to stop Pine Tree ISD from staging its Special Education Track Meet.
Students from all campuses gathered Thursday morning at Pirate Stadium for the event.
Occupational Therapist Jennifer Schroeder said the district typically participates in the state's Special Olympics program, which is on hold because of COVID-19.
Schroeder said all she had to do was ask Superintendent Steve Clugston if the district could have its own, and he quickly approved as long as it followed pandemic protocols.
Each special education student who participated had a general education buddy, she said. The events included a 100-meter run, 50-meter run or walk, 400-meter walk with a buddy holding a baton, a softball throw and tennis ball throw. Participating high schoolers also threw a mini plastic javelin.
"Today is the outcome of a lot of volunteers," Schroeder said. "The school district, all I have to do is ask for help, and they’re like, 'What can we do?' It's just kind of teaching our students and our community that it’s OK to be different."
Eighth-grader Riley Stout participated in the 100-meter run and said he practiced a lot to get ready.
"It feels really fun," he said. "My heart’s beating really fast."
Riley said Thursday was not his first time to compete, and it is something he looks forward to every year.
His buddies, seventh-grader Jocelyn Cordova and eighth-grader Caleb Calan, said they have fun volunteering at the track meet.
"I’ve been friends with Riley for a little bit, and I wanted to hang out with him," Caleb said. "It’s pretty cool. I like how they give them the opportunity to be successful and do stuff like this."
High school senior Angelina Bynum said she enjoys the track meet because she gets to be out of school and be outside.
"I think it’s caring about the special needs kids through this COVID (pandemic) and giving them a good time and letting them be outside and with friends," she said. "It’s really good for them to be out here and enjoy it."
Her buddy, junior Kelaila Kim, said she volunteered because it was more intimate than other volunteer roles and she could get to know someone.
"I think it’s good because the special needs kids, they really struggle to kind of talk to people, and with everybody cheering them on, they feel better and more confident," she said.