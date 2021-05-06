A judge has dismissed a Texas State Teachers Association lawsuit against Longview ISD over its expansion of Senate Bill 1882 charter schools.
The order was filed Thursday in Gregg County.
In January 2020, the association along with the Longview Educators Association and the National Education Association filed the lawsuit against Longview ISD, claiming trustees violated state law by making all campuses SB 1882 charter schools.
SB 1882 is legislation that provides financial incentive to public schools for partnering with nonprofit organizations to operate campuses as charter schools.
After first partnering with East Texas Advanced Academies, Longview ISD brought in two more organizations to make all campuses charter schools this past year Those partnerships are with the Texas Council for International Studies and Longview Educates and Prospers.
The Texas State Teachers Association cited a state law that prohibits more than 15% of a district’s population from attending SB 1882 charter campuses.
Longview ISD was granted a waiver from the Texas Education Agency to expand to all campuses, but the lawsuit claimed the state agency did not have the power to grant such a waiver.
In April, the teachers association amended the lawsuit to name specific trustees who were on the board at the time of the charter conversion after the school district claimed immunity from being sued.
The lawsuit named Ginia Northcutt, Shan Bauer, Ava Welge, Chris Mack, Michael Tubb, Ted Beard and Troy Simmons. Welge and Mack no longer are on the board.
Also in April, Longview ISD's legal counsel sought to have the case dismissed for several reasons, including that the district's board was within its rights to seek the waiver from TEA.
The case was set to go to trial in August. The order filed Thursday dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning another case cannot be filed.
It was signed April 29 by visiting Judge Jack Carter.
This story will be updated.