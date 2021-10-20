A Gregg County judge is expected to rule soon on whether Longview ISD’s mask mandate will be temporarily prohibited until a lawsuit by the Texas Attorney General’s Office can go to trial.
During the second part of a virtual hearing Wednesday in front of County Court at Law No. 2 Judge Vincent Dulweber, school district attorneys continued to argue that Superintendent James Wilcox had the authority to issue the mandate in August under the Texas Education Code and was fulfilling his leadership duties.
The AG’s office sued Longview ISD in September, seeking a temporary restraining order and temporary injunction to stop the district from enforcing its mask mandate.
The first hearing in Dulweber’s court was held Oct. 14.
The lawsuit argues that Gov. Greg Abbott had issued an executive order that bars school districts from issuing mask requirements. The lawsuit against Longview ISD is one of a number of similar lawsuits the AG’s office filed against multiple Texas school districts that also issued mask mandates.
Wilcox said Wednesday that because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area, he was concerned that schools were shutting down with no virtual learning options. He said he issued the mandate because he wanted campuses to be able to continue face-to-face instruction and as an extra precautionary measure, since it’s hard to social distance students.
Longview ISD’s attorney also argued Wednesday that there’s nothing in the Texas Education Code that shows Wilcox acted outside his duties as superintendent.
The attorney also said Abbott’s executive order doesn’t apply to school districts because Abbott hasn’t suspended superintendents’ authority to make decisions to protect students and staff, adding that schools always have been locally controlled and that districts’ COVID-19 numbers are different depending on the area.