Kilgore College is set to award 480 graduates with 534 degrees and certifications during four graduation ceremonies this week.
Because of COVID-19 protocols, each graduate received given four tickets for family and friends to attend. No walk-up tickets will be available on graduation days.
All commencement ceremonies will be held in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus.
Graduation ceremonies also will be livestreamed on the KC YouTube page at www.youtube.com/user/kilgorecollege1935 .
Schedule of ceremonies:
10 a.m. Thursday: Associate degree nursing pinning ceremony and graduation
10 a.m. Friday: Associate of Science, Associate of Arts in teaching and certificates graduation
2 p.m. Friday: Associate of Arts graduation
6 p.m. Friday: Associate of Applied Sciences graduation