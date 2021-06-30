From Staff Reports
Area children can learn new technical skills this summer at the Kilgore College-Longview campus.
According to the college, the industrial maintenance program will host camps this summer in carpentry, metal working, basic electricity/electronics and robotics.
Students entering seventh through 12th grade can attend, and the cost for each camp is $260. The camps last one week and are set 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the KC-Longview campus at 300 S. High St.
The first camp is scheduled July 12-16 and will focus on carpentry. Metal working will be the next camp, July 19-23. On July 26, students will start a week of basic electricity/electronics. Robotics will wrap up the camps from Aug. 2-6.
The only camp that requires a pre-requisite is robotics. Students should attend the basic electricity/electronics camp first.
Industrial maintenance instructor Kelly Kaemmerling will teach the camps.
“We wanted to offer a variety of camps for students who are eager to explore their interests in these practical skills,” Kaemmerling said in a statement. “These camps are very hands-on and will inspire students to want to learn more about skills that can — with more training — turn into great careers.”
To download registration and medical waiver forms, visit kilgore.edu/im-camps. Payments to attend camps are accepted at the main office or by phone at (903) 753-2642. Lunch will not be provided; students are asked to bring a sack lunch.