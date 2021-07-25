From staff reports
The Kilgore College Board of Trustees has approved Mickey Best as the college’s new vice president of organizational effectiveness and excellence.
He began his duties July 16.
“Dr. Best’s extraordinary talents will enable the college to continue to move forward with its critical organizational development and institutional effectiveness mission,” said college President Brenda Kays.
Best comes from New Mexico State University Grants, a public community college in Grants, New Mexico, that is a branch campus of New Mexico State University.
“Kilgore College is poised for extraordinary development in its pursuit of greater effectiveness,” Best said. “I am very fortunate to be welcomed into this wonderful institution with its overarching commitment to the pursuit of success — for students, the communities being served by KC and its commitment to strengthen every aspect of its mission. I look forward to working with Dr. Kays and the faculty, staff and students as we work together to ‘raise the bar’ of excellence.”
Best was the campus president for NMSU Grants from 2017-20, where he provdied leadership and direction in all aspects of administering the university branch campus.
Before NMSU Grants, Best was vice president of academic affairs for South Arkansas Community College and executive dean of the liberal arts division at Cedar Valley College. He also served as dean of arts, humanities and career technology at New Mexico Junior College.
Best is from Duncan, Oklahoma, and graduated with a Ph.D. in arts, administration, history, theory and criticism from Texas Tech University.
He also earned a Master of Fine Arts from Texas Tech University in directing/acting and a Bachelor’s Degree in speech/theater with a minor in psychology from Southwestern Oklahoma State University.