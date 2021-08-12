Kilgore College is excited to partner with UT Tyler to offer several evening classes this fall to serve the Longview community.
Classes including government, biology, psychology, history and art will be offered this fall at the UT Tyler Longview University Center, located at 3201 N. Eastman Road in Longview.
The fall semester begins Aug. 23, so early registration is advised.
For more information on these classes, call (903) 983-8185 or (903) 983-8122.
Classes offered during Fall 1 (begins Aug. 23) at UT Tyler Longview University Center:
Government 2305 (6-8:50 p.m. on Mondays)
Biology 2401 (5:30-7:50 p.m. on Mondays)
Psychology 2301 (6-8:50 p.m. on Wednesdays)
Biology 2401 (5:30-7:50 p.m. on Wednesdays)
History 1301 (6-8:50 p.m. on Thursdays)
Classes offered during Fall 2 (begins Oct. 18) at UT Tyler Longview University Center:
Art History 1301 (6-8:50 p.m. on Mondays)
Biology 2402 (5:30-7:50 p.m. on Mondays)
English 1301 (6-8:50 p.m. on Wednesdays)
Biology 2402 (5:30-7:50 p.m. on Wednesdays)
Psychology 2314 (6-8:50 p.m. on Thursdays)