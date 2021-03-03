Kilgore College computer and information technology students are organizing a fundraiser Saturday to benefit House of Hope in Longview.
House of Hope is an emergency shelter for women and children.
According to the college, members of the eSports team will host a video game livestream for “Gamers Against Trafficking” from 1 to 6 p.m.
Viewers can make donations to House of Hope during the livestream.
The livestream will begin at 1 p.m. with games from the Jackbox Party Pack. At 3 p.m. the eSports team will play Overwatch, and at 5 p.m., games from Jackbox Party Pack 2 will be played.
The livestream can be viewed on Twitch, a video game streaming platform, at twitch.tv/gamersagainstht .