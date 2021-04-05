The Kilgore College Longview campus is set to reopen its cosmetology services to the public Tuesday.
The cosmetology program is at 315 S. Center St. and offers haircuts, highlights, color, roller sets, manicures, pedicures, facials and more at a discounted rate, according to the college.
Barber services such as haircuts, shaves and beard manicures also are available.
To schedule an appointment for cosmetology/barbering services, call (903) 236-2070. For facial/esthetics services, call (903) 236-2019.