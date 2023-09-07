LeTourneau University's College of Aviation & Aeronautical Science attracts students from near and far — one from Washington, one from Longview who already has a pilot's license.
The program broke an enrollment record this fall with 301 traditional students, said Associate Dean Sean Fortier. Traditional students are those who attend the university on campus while non-traditional take classes online, he said.
According to Fortier, this is the largest traditional student enrollment in the program with university records dating back to 1990.
Since 2019, the program's numbers have steadily increased, which Fortier attributes to a large need for personnel in the aviation industry. Whether it's pilots, mechanics, aircraft dispatchers or aviation managers, the field has seen a decline in these positions in recent years, he said.
"For a while, the field didn't pick up any new people, and then since COVID, a lot of individuals have retired out of the field (and) the field hasn't picked up new individuals for quite a while," Fortier said. "Now the compensation for pilots (and) for aviation mechanics has increased significantly, and people are seeing that as a viable career."
Increased student interest and enrollment in the program is exciting for the university since its first and foremost goal is to teach students to go out and impact the world, Fortier said.
"We have incredible students that come into LeTourneau University ... and people are seeing that (aviation is) a very unique and exciting field to be in," he said.
Of the 301 students enrolled, 100 are incoming freshmen.
One of those freshman is 17-year-old Benjamin Eldred.
Eldred is from a small city in Washington called Moses Lake . He attended a summer camp through the Mission Aviation Fellowship that introduced him to flying as a career.
"One of the instructors there recommended LeTourneau if I wanted to fly, and so I looked into LeTourneau," Eldred said. "It was Christian, and it had an aviation program, and I liked both of those aspects."
He's considered a professional flight student and said his aim is to someday fly as a commercial airline pilot. While he's flown a few hours in the past, he's yet to officially take to the skies.
Eldred said he enjoys flying and said commercial aviation appeals to him because it seems like a good job with lots of options. Since starting school two weeks ago, he's noted the detailed manner that professors teach in and said they give him everything he needs to know in order to succeed.
"I took a test today, and I knew everything for it," he said.
Lillian Purdum is also a freshman in the aviation school. However, she's entered the program a step ahead.
The 18-year-old received her pilot's license this past year and is also a professional flight student. She's part of a course specifically designed for students who already have their license.
Despite being certified, she decided to join the program because it would be easier to get an instrument rating through the school rather than going into a flight program, Purdum said.
"(Instrument rating) meaning you can fly in the clouds and in adverse weather conditions, so I would get that" through the LETU program, she said. "That's not super hard to do outside of a university program or flight program, but then there's the trouble of multi-engine or commercial ... if you're just doing it on your own you can't really find an instructor or you can't find an airplane to rent."
By joining the College of Aviation & Aeronautical Science, she's able to get the experience she needs while having a timeline as part of the four-year degree program.
Additionally, as part of the Restricted ATP (airline transport pilot) certification through the Federal Aviation Administration, students are able to start flying for an airline sooner. Fortier said in order to fly for an airline without going through a university, individuals must have 1,500 hours of airtime.
Because of its integrated flight program, the university has been approved by the FAA to allow any of its students that receives a degree with a professional flight curriculum the ability to fly for an airline at 1,000 hours, he said.
"That's a big plus because that means you get out there 500 hours earlier, and that's usually 1.5 to 3 years less time out gaining flight experience before you go out to the airlines," Fortier said.
Purdum chose LeTourneau because she wanted to get the experience of being in a Christian college with a student community, she said. She attended the university's Passage Institute for Youth and Theology camp her junior and senior years of high school where she said she made some of her closest friends.
"It kind of made Longview seem like more of a place I would wanna stay, and it kind of felt like God was calling me to LeTourneau, so I just decided to stay, and so far He's made that a possibility," she said.
Since starting at LeTourneau, much of what she's learned has been review, but it's helped her cement what she already knows, she said.
Fortier believes more people are recognizing aviation as a unique and exciting field, and while there are challenges that come with large incoming classes, it's all been a blessing, he said.