Lobo Coliseum was abuzz with activity Friday as cheerleaders chanted, the Big Green Marching Machine played its instruments and faculty and staff howled.
The movement and sound was all part of Longview ISD’s annual convocation welcoming back employees for the new school year.
Light breakfast items were provided for the hundreds of members of faculty and staff that filled the gymnasium. Each campus within the district was present in some way, which includes East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Bailey Elementary, Bramlette Elementary, Hudson PEP, J.L. Everhart Elementary, Johnston-McQueen Elementary, Ned E. Williams Elementary, Ware Elementary, Forest Park Middle, Foster Middle, Judson Middle and Longview High School.
Staff members were called on to participate in a relay and checks were passed out during the session to create hype ahead of Monday’s first day back to classes.