East Texas schools were shut down Monday and have various plans for the rest of the week because of winter weather in the area.
Longview ISD: Closed through Thursday and students will go to asynchronous learning to complete lessons either online or packets sent home Friday. The district will decide if it will open Friday later in the week.
Pine Tree ISD: Tuesday will be a student holiday and Wednesday and Thursday will be virtual learning days. Spokeswoman Mary Whitton said the district will evaluate Friday later this week.
Spring Hill ISD: The district is closed Tuesday-Thursday and will use extra minutes to make up for the time so no virtual instruction is required. The district will make a decision on if it will open Friday later this week.
White Oak ISD: Closed Tuesday-Thursday and will determine plans for Friday later in the week. Superintendent Brian Gray said the district will used banked bad weather minutes so students will not need to do any virtual learning during the closure.
White Oak also postponed Tuesday's board meeting to Feb. 23.
Gladewater ISD: Virtual instruction Tuesday and Wednesday.
Sabine ISD: Canceled Tuesday-Thursday with not virtual instruction requirements.
Gilmer ISD: Virtual learning through Wednesday.
Hallsville ISD: The district postponed Tuesday's board meeting to Feb. 22. The district had not released information about any closures at 2 p.m. Monday.
Henderson ISD: Remote learning for the rest of the week.
Longview Christian School: No school Tuesday or Wednesday, will evaluate other days later in the week.
St. Mary's Catholic School: No school Tuesday and grades 6-12 will have virtual learning, other grades were sent home with paper work packets on Friday to complete.
Christian Heritage Classical School: Canceled Tuesday