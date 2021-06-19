Leaders at Longview-area school districts are identifying needs as they formulate plans to spend millions in federal stimulus funding.
The federal money is managed under a Texas Education Agency grant program called Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief. Schools must submit an application with the agency to receive funding, and, according to the TEA, it will be distributed over three years to Sept. 30, 2024.
Longview ISD Assistant Superintendent of Finance Wayne Guidry said schools must spend local money then apply through the TEA program for reimbursements.
LISD is set to receive two allocations totaling about $19 million, and the district still is deciding the best ways to spend the money.
“We are monitoring the new guidance TEA is releasing and applying that guidance to our district so that we can utilize and optimize (the federal) funds the best way possible and complete our plan once those guideline updates have been finalized,” Guidry said in a statement. “In the meantime, we have been identifying needs and analyzing student data across the district, focusing on how best to support our students and teachers.”
Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Penny Fleet said her district is expecting $2.4 million over three years, adding that 20% of that must be spent on filling instructional gaps resulting from COVID-19.
And some of that funding already has been allocated to provide summer school teachers a raise. The Spring Hill ISD board approved pay bumps from $25 an hour to $40 at its meeting this week.
As far as other plans, Fleet said that hasn’t been decided. She said the district has sent out a survey for staff input, and it will be discussed with the school board.
Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said his district expects about $9.1 million over three years.
“We have extended our summer school to six weeks and upped summer school pay, because sometimes it’s hard to find people to work all summer,” he said. “We put some stipends in there for more extended day work with kids after school. We put some money aside to hire back some retired teachers to do some work with kids in small groups.”
Most of those programs are for remediation, he said. The district also has added more parent liaisons, who also serve as at-risk coordinators. Those positions are a line of communication between the district and homes and can help get students extra help when they need it.
Some of the federal funding also could be used on upgrading air ventilation and other facilities to help keep the air clean, Clugston said.
“Some is set aside to help upgrade some curriculum products and things of that nature,” he said. “But the vast majority is geared at closing that gap due to the learning loss everyone experienced a bit of.”
About $3.2 million over three years is expected at White Oak ISD, said Superintendent Brian Gray.
The district is reviewing options for the funding, and Gray said the board will have its budget workshop July 19, which is when more of the plans will be outlined.
“We’re going to try to be wise about how (the money) will be utilized,” he said. “We will utilize it to have as much of a direct impact on students as possible.”