This past spring, the COVID-19 pandemic altered the graduation experience for students across East Texas. This year, administrators are determined to make sure the class of 2021 has its moment.
“We’ve tried to give them as normal a year as we can, and graduation is the icing on the cake for a year that’s been hard, but everybody’s stepped up,” Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said. “It’s going to be really exciting for them. It was one of those things that last summer, we weren’t sure we’d ever get to do.”
Clugston said Pine Tree’s graduation ceremony is scheduled 8 p.m. May 27 at Pirate Stadium and will have no limitations on guests, but attendees will be asked to wear masks.
The students, however, will be spread out on the field enough to be able to remove theirs mask once they reach their seats, Clugston said. The masks can remain off during the ceremony and when students receive their diplomas.
Staff members on stage handing out diplomas will wear face coverings, he said. That will allow students to have photos taken without wearing masks.
Longview ISD previously released its graduation plans and announced it is giving families options like in 2020.
Ceremonies are scheduled May 10 to 14 at Lobo Stadium with the smaller ceremonies scheduled 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday that week.
At 7:30 p.m. May 14, a “more traditional group commencement” is planned, according to the district.
Gladewater ISD Superintendent Sedric Clark said the high school staged an in-person graduation this past year, and another is planned at 8 p.m. May 28 at the football stadium, which will be limited to 50% capacity.
Each student will get six tickets but can request more as needed.
Gladewater also is planning another parade for graduates like in 2020.
Spring Hill, White Oak and Sabine ISDs are returning to the Belcher Center at LeTourneau University for commencement ceremonies this year.
Interim Superintendent Penny Fleet said Spring Hill’s ceremony is set at 7 p.m. May 21.
“I think that the students and families are very excited,” Fleet said. “We had to limit the number of tickets they had last year, and we had to spread everyone out, and had families on both sides of the stadium. Given the circumstances last year, we were just happy to have a graduation even outdoors. We love having it at the Belcher Center. It’s such a beautiful facility, and it holds all our families, and it’s just a beautiful venue.”
White Oak’s ceremony is scheduled 10 a.m. May 22, and Superintendent Brian Gray said guests won’t be restricted, as long as they fit in the Belcher Center.
No mask requirement will be enforced, as Gray said the school will follow the protocols put into place by the Belcher Center. Fleet and Sabine ISD Superintendent Stacey Bryce echoed Gray.
Sabine’s ceremony is scheduled 4 p.m. on May 22.
“I think we took it for granted before,” Bryce said. “And after last year and what we went through and what we had to do, I felt like it was a disservice to the kids, but that’s what we had to do. So going back to normal is really a boost to our kids who are graduating.”