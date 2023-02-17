It appears no contested races will be held in May for the Longview City Council or for local school boards, although there will be a couple of fresh faces.
As of about 4 p.m. Friday, the final day to file for city and school elections, no candidates for the council or for any of Longview's three school district boards had opponents.
On the Longview council, District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara is completing her third and final term this year, leaving her position open.
John Nustad, who filed in January, will take over her seat in May.
Nustad is a loan officer at Guild Mortgage Co. He previously said he’s running “to serve the constituents of District 4 by bringing his experience in the banking and finance industry and his conservative philosophy of financial stewardship to the Longview City Council.”
Ishihara previously announced her intention to run for mayor in 2024, when Mayor Andy Mack completes his final term in office.
Also, District 3 Councilman Wray Wade will serve his second full, three-year term after drawing no candidates.
On the Longview ISD board, Place 2 Trustee Brett Miller will begin his second three-year term in May after drawing no opponents.
And Place 4 Trustee Ginia Northcutt did not file to retain her seat, which will be filled by Crista Black.
Black is president of the Longview ISD Education Foundation. She previously served as president of the Junior League of Longview and also has worked with the East Texas Literacy Council, Heartisans Marketplace, Hudson PEP Elementary School PTO and Foster Middle School PTO.
Since 2001, Black has been in the education field, working in Frisco and Pine Tree ISDs. She later became an instructional specialist at Pine Tree High School and English language arts curriculum coordinator for the district.
In Pine Tree ISD, Place 6 Trustee Mike Smith will serve his second full term, and Place 7 Trustee Melanie Roudkovski will serve her third full term after drawing no opponents.
And in Spring Hill ISD, no challengers filed to face Place 4 Trustee Dave Duncan, who will serve his second full term, and Place 5 Trustee John Borens, who first was elected in 2008.