Competitors traveled from far and wide to take part in the Houston Livestock Show, but the ultimate prize came back to East Texas with Longview High School senior Grant Hockenberry.
Hockenberry took three dairy cows to the contest. He won first in class with two cows, while one cow was named overall grand champion and he won first place in showmanship.
“This is definitely the best I’ve done,” he said. “Winning Houston is a very special moment. A lot of people cannot say they’ve won the Houston Livestock Show, so this is definitely the best year I’ve had.”
Winning the award made Longview High School history. Agricultural science teacher Braylon Session said it was the first time a student from the school was named grand champion.
“It’s always exciting seeing students like Grant become successful, especially seeing their hard work and how much effort they put into the different tasks,” Session said. “Raising an animal is a lot of work, and seeing Grant be successful and win grand champion is a moment that a lot of ag teachers don’t get to see every single day. It’s kind of a one in a million shot, and he got it.”
Although he made history, Hockenberry said the moment was especially meaningful because he could share it with his grandfather.
“My grandpa, who’s like my best friend, he showed dairy cows when he was my age, and he was very successful in it,” he said. “He owned a dairy from high school to his young 30s, so I just try to follow his footsteps on everything. He went to (Texas) A&M and did vet schools, and that’s what I want to do. That’s what inspired me to show dairy cows.
“It was very special,” Hockenberry said. “There were some tears involved. It was just really special to do something that (my grandfather did) before, and I know he’s very proud of me, so that was very exciting.”
Hockenberry also earned scholarship money that will be used to attend Texas A&M University to study animal science and nutrition.
He said he still has two shows left this year, and after that, his cows will go stay with family friends in Oklahoma who will be able to milk the cows and donate or sell their milk.
“My favorite thing about the dairy industry is you don’t have to kill (the cows) — they stay milking for awhile,” he said. “You can keep them for a really long time and stay connected with them.”
He said he hopes his success will help the Longview FFA program grow.
“It’s growing really fast, and we have nice facilities here. Hopefully it’ll bring in a lot of people,” he said. “That’s probably my favorite thing about (the win) for Longview.”