Longview High School film club's latest project earns festival accolades

With a $100 budget and a lot of creativity, the LoboView Film Club at Longview High School has captured the hearts of viewers with its original movie.
The team placed in the top six out of 700 campuses in the UIL Young Filmmakers Festival for its movie, "You're So Annoying." The club is also a 2022 state finalist in a contest this week in Austin.
The seven-minute film tells the story of two students who annoy each other and fall in love.
‘You’re So Annoying’ earned club members several awards at the Carthage Film Festival including Best Actor, Best Actress, Audience Award and the first film in the youth category to win the festival’s top prize in the Best of Fest award.
Joshua Graves, film and theater arts/tech teacher, guides the production but said the storyline is under the students' control and fully done by them.
Graves said the plot was driven by something he mentioned during classroom time to the students, where he jokingly brought up an idea that was eventually taken seriously by students.
“My students Ben and Diana were actually sitting in the IB film class together. Ben likes to say she was picking on him throughout the first week of school. I got so tired of hearing them bickering with each other I said, ‘I don’t know which one of you is more annoying,’ and then I told them as a joke they should write a script about two people who fall in love and are so annoying,” he said.
Longview High School student Ben Hatfield, director of the film, said the storyline started off with jokes and eventually led to a theme and lessons that viewers can obtain after watching.
Hatfield categorizes the film under comedy and said viewers can expect a tone change throughout the film, allowing them to feel different emotions.
Hatfield, alongside Karsyn Doxey, assistant director of film and co-writer, is excited to attend the film contest and takes pride in the awards the club has been receiving. Hatfield described the Carthage Film Festival recognition as "the best day" of his life.
Last year the students' film 'Shadow Walkers' placed second at the contest.
Graves said throughout the film process, students go through bumpy roads but they learn persistence and determination.
“They learn to not give up when things get difficult, and they will all tell you this is not easy. It teaches them perseverance, how to tell a story, and skills they learn on set is something they can take with them throughout their lives as they become community leaders,” he said.
To watch the film, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EFMZx_BXdg0