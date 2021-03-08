With more experience and higher production quality, a group of Longview High School film students are ready to return to a state contest with hopes of winning.
The LoboView Film Club is returning to the University Interscholastic League state film contest Friday. The group is competing for the second year in a row and after placing sixth last year, the students hope to medal this time.
Though they would usually go to Austin, the in-person film festival will not happen because of COVID-19. Instead, the students will gather at the Mickey Melton Auditorium to watch some of the finalists' films and get results.
The Longview students' film, called "Shadow Walkers," is a 7-minute production about a mother and daughter trying to stay together in the woods while a presence tries to tear them apart, co-director and senior Keynesia Turner said.
The students already won the Carthage Main Street Film Festival and have qualified for state, junior and second assistant camera Kaia Saiz said.
When their teacher, Joshua Graves, told the students they made it to state, Saiz said they were at the school for a meeting and were talking about their next film.
"He said, 'We’re going to have to postpone the production, because we made it to state,'" Saiz said. "I’m excited."
Turner said she was surprised they are going back for a second year.
"We thought the first time was luck and we weren’t going back," she said. "We felt really out of place last year, especially with it being our first movie. A lot of schools have been doing it for 10 years plus. They have more money. It was shell shocking to see our movie on such a big screen and seeing our production quality versus their production quality."
But Turner said the team qualifying again is reassuring and shows they are doing something right.
Graves said he is excited about the students making the contest again and that the students did the best they could.
Being part of the film team gives students a unique way to express themselves, he said.
"I also think we really concentrate on the behind-the-scenes aspects, and they’re getting hands-on experience," Graves said. "They also learn it takes everyone together. They have to learn to work together for a common goal, and I’m just glad we did what we’re supposed to do for a common goal."
All the students have found a reason to be thankful for the club.
"These people are pretty much the only reason I look forward to going to school," Saiz said. "This has been my favorite class since freshman year, and it helped me be out of my shell and meet these people."
Co-director and junior April Butler said she is usually shy, but being part of the club has helped her overcome that.
For Turner, being part of the film club has helped her with personal issues she was going through in her sophomore and junior years.
"I was going through a lot, and film has helped me get to know people from different backgrounds and be myself around people," she said. "It’s really helped me become who I am."