The first round of Longview High School graduates participated in smaller spring graduation ceremonies Monday leading up to a larger, more traditional commencement scheduled for Friday.
Back by popular demand, Longview High School is giving students and families the choice to participate in individual graduation ceremonies.
The first of four days of the ceremonies was Monday in Lobo Coliseum where 23 students received diplomas.
This past school year, the district adjusted graduation amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic to provide students with the option of walking and receiving their diploma with their families to allow for social distancing.
The same type of ceremonies are taking place 5 to 9 p.m. daily through Thursday at Lobo Coliseum or the stadium, depending on the weather.
A more traditional group ceremony is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.