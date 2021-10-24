Longview High School's marching band has extended its streak of success in University Interscholastic League competition.
The Big Green Marching Machine received First Division ratings and a Superior score at the most recent regional contest at Lobo Stadium, making it 72 consecutive years .
Longview High School hosted 44 bands at the regional competition.
Rhonda Daniel, Longview High School band director, said she is grateful for her band students and for those who "paved the way" for the Lobos' success.
“I just feel really grateful for everyone who came before us and paved the way. In order to achieve that rating each year, each band for 72 years has focused on meeting and surpassing a standard of First Division at the region level,” Daniel said. “It’s just a testament to our students and our district that supports us that we’re able to keep on doing that year after year.”
Daniel said this year's competition was different since it was held at Lobo Stadium. She said she found out two weeks before the contest, which was originally scheduled at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches.
“Our students actually had a home game on the night before the contest. After the game, starting at 10:15 p.m., our students cleaned trash out of the stadium. Ninety of our students worked tirelessly throughout the day in different positions to run the contest.” she said. “I couldn't have been more proud of the students for how they hosted and performed at the event.”
Besides the students, Daniel said she is grateful to the Lobo Band Boosters, who helped host the competition. She said she is thankful for the parents' unending support.
The Lobo band has 230 students, and Daniel said they prepared for 12 weeks and traveled outside of Longview to practice.
“We started the last week of July, taking our students away from Longview. We went to Stephen F. Austin and stayed a few days there, and we started working on our marching and playing fundamentals," Daniel said.
The band will continue its bid for a state title at the UIL Military Marching Band State Championship set Tuesday and Wednesday at Pine Tree ISD's Pirate Stadium.
The Lobo band is scheduled to perform at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday,. Tickets are $20 for the preliminary round and $20 for the finals, with children being admitted for free.
For a full band performance schedule, visit www.uiltexas.org .