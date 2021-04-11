Similar to this past year, Longview High School is giving students and families options to celebrate graduation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the district, options are scheduled for May 10-14 at Lobo Stadium. Smaller ceremonies will take place 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
At 7:30 p.m. May 14, a “more traditional group commencement” is planned, according to the district.
All ceremonies also will be livestreamed to LISD’s YouTube page.
“We want to ensure our students, families and staff safety and still allow our students to have this milestone moment,” Principal James Brewer said in a statement. “We could not be more excited to celebrate our seniors’ time at Longview High School.”
The district has no placed a limit on the number of guests who can attend one of the individual or formal graduation ceremony. However, students can only participate in one ceremony.
This past year, the district staged smaller graduations broken up by students’ names to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. In those ceremonies, family members were able to walk across the field at Lobo Stadium with the student receiving a diploma.
The high school later had two ceremonies for the remaining students spread over two days. The ceremonies allowed for smaller crowds and social distancing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.