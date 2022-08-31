The Longview ISD board unanimously adopted a lower property tax rate and 2022-23 budget during its Wednesday meeting.
Wayne Guidry, assistant superintendent of finance, said the district is projecting a balanced general operating budget of $94.2 million, a debt service of $27.2 million and a food service budget of $5 million, bringing the total 2022-23 budget to about $126.5 million.
"The budget includes salary increases for employees as well as retention bonuses for returning employees and addresses rising inflation," he said.
The maintenance and operations tax rate is .8546 cents, and the interest and sinking tax rate is .4730 cents for a total tax rate of $1.3276 per $100 valuation.
The 2021-22 tax rate was $1.41470 per $100 valuation, marking the fourth straight year the district has reduced the rate for property owners.
The average taxable value of a home in 2021-22 was $146,089 and $147,320 in 2022-23, according to the district. The lowered tax rate will mean an annual savings of about $111 on an average home.
Superintendent James Wilcox said the district has been cutting the tax rate in recent years after keeping the same rate stable for nearly a decade.
"This illustrates how Longview ISD has worked to offset the sharp increase in property tax valuations that are well beyond our control," he said.
While the district has reduced the property tax rate the past four years, the amount of property taxes collected may increase because of a rise in the value of properties, which is determined by the county appraisal district.
Place 2 Trustee Ted Beard asked Guidry about federal coronavirus relief funds and wanted to make sure they aren't going to be used for recurring expenditures. He also wanted to know how technology enhancements were going to be addressed in the budget.
"That was one of our big goals in approaching this budget is just, set funds aside from the budgets costs …as we get closer to the end of this, we had to whittle that number down. It’s not the number we wanted, and part of our plan to still make that happen is to utilize some of our federal funds to make that happen," Guidry said.
Beard also wanted to know what was being budgeted to address safety concerns for students across the district.
Wilcox said technology and security issues would be on the agenda for the next board meeting in October.