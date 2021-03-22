Employees who notify Longview ISD of their retirement by 4 p.m. April 9 can receive a $2,500 incentive.
The board approved the incentive at Monday's meeting. The district also offered this incentive last year.
To qualify, the professional staff employee must provide in-person notification of the intent by the deadline. The notification must be a signed and dated letter addressed to Superintendent James Wilcox.
Board President Shan Bauer said if employees give notification sooner, it allows the district the time it needs to fill the position to ensure the district is staffed to fit its needs.
The board also approved a furniture purchase for Forest Park Magnet School using grant funds.
The East Texas Advanced Academies — the nonprofit operating six Longview ISD campuses, including Forest Park as Senate Bill 1882 charter schools — approved the $44,000 purchase at its last meeting.
CEO Cynthia Wise said there are different types of seats for students who need to move around more, such as those with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or desks at which students can stand up to work. With this purchase, all classrooms will have these types of accommodations.
The Longview ISD board had to approve the purchase because board policy requires the board to approve purchases above $25,000.
Assistant Superintendent Dennis Williams reported low COVID-19 case numbers to the board.
Since the beginning of March, using the the district's rapid tests, there have been three positive COVID-19 cases, Williams said. All were at the beginning of the month.
"As of noon today, we have not had any positive cases in the district," Williams said.
Those numbers are from the testing the district does, he said someone could have received a positive test from their doctor he does not have.
The staff in the district is steadily being vaccinated, Williams said. About 60% of staff who said they want to get the COVID-19 vaccine have received it.
School employees became eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine after a notice from the Texas Department of State Health Services on March 3. Gregg County has vaccination clinics each weekend at a vaccine hub at the fairgrounds, so Williams said there are more opportunities for those who want to get vaccinated to do so.
He also said the current COVID-19 protocols will remain in place until at least the end of the year.
"The leadership team made a decision that throughout the end of the year we’re going to keep our protocols," Williams said. "Though the numbers look good, history has taught us anytime we’re out and return there are cases."
At the end of the year, the team will review the policies again.
The Texas Education Agency has given school board the clearance to remove mask mandates in their schools. The Longview ISD board did not express any intent to do so when Williams said the district's policies will remain in place.